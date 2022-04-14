According to reports out of France, PSG has identified who will come in to replace the outgoing World Cup winner.

Kylian Mbappé is leaving PSG, it looks like, but then again Kylian Mbappé may not leave PSG. After reports that the French superstar was set to announce in March what his plans were, all of that has been put on hold and at the moment no one knows what Kylian Mbappé’s future is.

While all signs still point to Real Madrid, Mbappé has opened the door to staying at PSG, as the club is prepared to make a big offer to keep the World Cup winner. Mbappé has been one of few players to escape the wrath of PSG supporters after their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have largely disappointed this season with Mbappé picking up the slack and positioning himself to get a mega deal wherever he goes next, recently Manchester City is rumored to have entered the fold. Nonetheless, according to reports, PSG has a plan B if Mbappé in fact does leave.

Marcus Rashford to PSG?

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG has agreed in principle with English winger and out of favor Manchester United player Marcus Rashford. Rashford has played for United since 2015, playing over 200 games at the club with 59 goals.

Rashford has played 21 games this season in the Premier League and scored 4 goals with 2 assists. Recently Rashford has played coming off the bench going 64 minutes in the Red Devils defeat to Everton last week.

The market value of both players is considerably different with Marcus Rashford having a market value of $77 million to Mbappé’s $176 million market value. PSG if they lose Mbappé will need to find an adequate replacement as Mbappé has been the bulk of PSG’s offense this season.

Mbappé has scored 20 goals in 28 Ligue 1 matches and 6 goals in 8 Champions League matches. Rashford’s contract is up next season and would command a transfer fee or loan to move from ManU to PSG.