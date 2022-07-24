LA Galaxy play against Atlanta United today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 22. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face Atlanta United, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 22 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park today, July 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET). Both teams are struggling to climb spots at their conferences. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LA Galaxy are worsening their situation, now the team is out of postseason spots due to another recent loss against Colorado Rapids. So far LA Galaxy have three weeks without winning a game in the 2022 MLS season.

Atlanta United have a negative record of 6-6-8 overall, but the last two weeks have been good for them with a draw and a win against Real Salt Lake. The team must win the upcoming games if they want to play in the playoffs.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Storylines

LA Galaxy have only one victory in July, the team opened the month winning against CF Montreal and that victory was a good sign but things changed drastically three weeks later when they lost three straight games against Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes and the game most recent against Colorado Rapids.

Atlanta United won one of the last four games, two others were draws against NYCFC and Orlando City and a loss against Austic FC at home. The only win in July for Atlanta United came during a game against Real Salt Lake where the team scored two goals in the first half to win the game 2-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites at home with 1.75 odds that will pay $175 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling to win game and the visitors are in the same situation. Atlanta United are underdogs with 4.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 4.10

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM LA Galaxy 1.75 Draw 3.90 / 2.5 Atlanta United 4.10

* Odds via BetMGM.