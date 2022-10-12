LA Galaxy and Nashville SC will clash off on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in the first round of the MLS Playoffs 2022. Find out here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS Playoffs First Round

LA Galaxy will square off with Nashville SC at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles in the 2022 MLS Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, Los Angeles Galaxy have just one triumph so far in their head-to-head matches. Nashville SC are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the regular 2022 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, to decide who will move on to the Conference Semifinals.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Date

The 2022 MLS Playoffs First Round game between LA Galaxy and Nashville SC will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC in La Liga 2022-22

The game to be played between LA Galaxy and Nashville SC in the First Round of the 2022 MLS Playoffs, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ESPN+.