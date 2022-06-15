LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers face each other at Dignity Health Sports Park in a match for the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US

LA Galaxy will meet with Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, in Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This is their 34th encounter in total. At the moment, Los Angeles Galaxy are the slight favorites in head-to-head games, as they have won 14 games, and Portland won 13 times, with six of their encounters have ended in a tie.

On April 3, 2022, the L.A. team won comfortably 3-1 at Providence Park in Portland during the 2021 MLS regular season. The first time they meet since then, in the MLS season of 2022, promises to be even more interesting.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 15 game between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers on the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers anywhere

