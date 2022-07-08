To end the week, the 2022 MLS season will show a very attractive match in California. LAFC will face LA Galaxy at home in one more edition of 'El Tráfico', which stands for Los Angeles Derby. Here, you will fine the predictions odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

This game could have a couple of special ingredients for the fans. There is still hope for everyone to see Gareth Bale's and Giorgio Chiellini's debuts, but it is uncertain if these two could be available for 'El Tráfico'. It would be a huge moment for them to appear for the first time in the black and gold jersey, but it seems that it will be a last minute decision.

As for LA Galaxy, Chicharito appears, once again, as his biggest star in this tournament. The team's dream is to close the regular season as best as possible and steal LAFC's first place in the Western Conference. It will not be an easy task, but a couple of combinations could get them into the leader conversation.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (CT)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

LAFC is currently one of the best teams in the whole Major League Soccer. After 18 games, they have 36 points thanks to the 11 wins, three draws and only four losses, so they, as today, would be in the final Playoff's round as the leaders of the Western Conference.

Regarding LA Galaxy, their biggest rivals, they are trying to wake up in the most important part of the 2022 MLS regular season. Of course, the dream is to take the first place to rest a couple of weeks, but if it's not possible, they will try to end in the top section to host the postseason games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS season Matchday 19 game between LAFC and La Galaxy, to be played on Friday, July 8, at Banc of California Stadium, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ESPN and ESPN+.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

The oddmakers put LAFC as the clear favorites. BetMGM see them as the ones to get the victory at home with a -110 odds. If LA Galaxy wins at the Banc of California Stadium, a $100 bet would end in a +260. A draw for 'El Trafico' has a +280 odds.

BetMGM LAFC -110 Draw +280 LA Galaxy +260

* Odds via BetMGM