LAFC will square off with Philadelphia Union at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in the 2022 MLS Cup Final. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, there have been three draws so far with Los Angeles Football Club winning once. Philadelphia Union are yet to win a head-to-head encounter.

Their most recent game was played on May 8, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the regular 2022 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time to determine the new MLS Cup champion.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Date

The 2022 MLS Cup Final game between LAFC and Philadelphia Union will be played on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup 2022

The game to be played between LAFC and Philadelphia Union in the Final of the 2022 MLS Playoffs, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App.