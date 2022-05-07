LAFC play against Philadelphia Union today at Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 10. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LAFC are ready to face Philadelphia Union, Western vs Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 10 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium today, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET). The visitors started the season with the best record in the entire conference, this game is among the top two in each conference. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

LAFC scored two goals against Minnesota United in what was the team's third straight win since losing to the LA Galaxy on April 9. The Los Angeles FC have a positive record with 7-1-1 and 22 points.

Philadelphia Union are in the top spot in the Eastern Conference setting their winning record of 5-3-1 overall, only the NY Red Bulls are near the top spot in the standings at 5-2-2 and 17 points. The last two recent games were ties for Philly.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: Star+



LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Storylines

Los Angeles FC are sending a clear message to the rest of the teams in the Western Conference, 'get out of our way', with a record of seven wins, one draw and one loss. Nobody thought that LAFC were going to start the season with a record of four wins and one draw, that was the first winning streak of the season for them, but it came to an end with a loss during the city 'Clasico' against LA Galaxy 1-2.

Philadelphia Union also have a good record after 10 weeks, as does LAFC, they opened the season winning five games and drawing one against Minnesota United at home 1-1, and Philly's only loss this season came against Toronto FC on June 16. april. Philadelphia Union collected just two points between Matchweek 8 and 9 after drawing against CF Montreal and Nashville 1-1 (both games).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western vs Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, ESPN+, Estrella TV, WPHL-TV PHL17 , Philadelphiaunion.com, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are home favorites to win with 1.62 odds that will pay $163 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a better attacking record with a higher goal average per game (2.33 per game). Philadelphia Union are underdgos with 5.00 odds, the draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LAFC 1.62.

Caesars LAFC 1.62 Draw 3.90 Philadelphia Union 5.00

* Odds via Caesars.