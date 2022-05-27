Western Conference leaders LAFC will play the San Jose Earthquakes today for MLS Matchday 14. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 14, Western Conference leaders LAFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes today. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Los Angeles FC want to continue at the top of the Western Conference standings. They are currently the best team in MLS and of course they want to keep that position. They come from a tough 3-1 loss to LA Galaxy for the US Open Cup, so they want to recover as soon as possible from that hard blow.

The San Jose Earthquakes are not in good shape. They lost to Sacramento Republic FC (a team from a lower division) 2-0 for the US Open Cup. As if that were not enough, in the Western Conference they are 4 points behind the last team that would qualify for the MLS round of 16, Minnesota. Although there is still a long way to go before the end of the regular season, they must begin to win to complicate their qualification.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have met in a total of 11 games (10 for the MLS and 1 for the US Open Cup) with the particularity that there have never been any draws between them. The dominators of the statistics are Los Angeles FC, who won 7 times while the remaining 4 were San Jose Earthquakes.

The last time they met was on October 16, 2021 for the MLS Matchday 7 of that season. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles FC with goals from Danny Musovski and Cristian Arango (2), while Carlos Fierro scored for the San Jose Earthquakes.

How to watch or live stream LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes will play for the Matchday 14 of the MLS today, May 28 at 6:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canda. Other options: TUDN App, ESPNLA 710 AM, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Los Angeles FC the favorite with -195 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have +500. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

Caesars LAFC -195 Tie +350 San Jose Earthquakes +500

