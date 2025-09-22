Lamine Yamal repeats as Kopa Trophy winner: Can he still claim the Ballon d’Or?

At the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the evening opened with the presentation of the Kopa Trophy, which recognizes the best young player of the season. The award is open to players up to 21 years old, and Lamine Yamal once again claimed it at just 18.

This naturally raised the question of whether he could also win the Ballon d’Or on the same night. The answer is yes. Receiving the Kopa Trophy does not prevent a player from also claiming the Ballon d’Or—he would only miss out if he falls short in the voting.

An additional fact is that Yamal became the first young player in history to achieve a back-to-back win of the Kopa Trophy, surpassing other top talents like Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and his teammate Pau Cubarsi.

His performances for Spain further highlighted his rise. Having already helped lead the national team to victory in the 2024 Euro, Yamal showcased leadership and composure that belied his age, reinforcing why he was considered a generational talent.

Yamal’s previous Kopa Trophy

In 2024, Lamine Yamal captured the prestigious Kopa Trophy, a recognition that cemented him as the brightest young prospect in world soccer. At just 17 years old, the Barcelona winger was acknowledged as the best Under-21 player on the planet, placing him in the same tier as other generational talents who had previously won the award, such as Kylian Mbappe, Pedri and Jude Bellingham.

The award reflected his incredible 2023–24 season, during which he became a key figure for Barcelona. Yamal broke multiple age-related records in LaLiga and the Champions League, standing out for his skill, speed, and attacking audacity. His impact was immediate and significant, proving he could compete with the very best despite his young age.

Yamal’s Kopa Trophy victory sent a clear message about his bright future in soccer. His early success not only raised expectations among Barcelona fans and Spain’s national team supporters but also set him on the path to becoming one of the next global superstars.