Lazio vs Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 12, 2026

Lazio host Milan at Stadio Olimpico in a key Serie A Matchday 4 clash. Rino Gattuso’s unbeaten side faces Ruben Amorim’s Rossoneri after a strong opening to the season. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Lazio vs Milan Tournament Serie A Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Lazio vs Milan in the USA

Lazio vs Milan will be available to watch live in the United States on Telemundo.

The game can also be streamed through Fubo, Paramount+ and Peacock. Telemundo Deportes En Vivo is another digital option associated with Telemundo’s live sports coverage.

Can I watch Lazio vs Milan for free?

Fubo is currently advertising Lazio vs Milan with a 5-day free-trial option, explicitly listing the match on Telemundo and showing the option to try the service for free.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Lazio arrive at the Stadio Olimpico with a perfect 3-0-0 record and nine points after the opening three Serie A matches. Gennaro Gattuso‘s team has conceded just once during that run, beating Bologna 1-0, Genoa 1-0 and Udinese 2-1.

The latest victory came away from home on September 7, when Davide Frattesi and Albert Gudmundsson completed the comeback after Udinese took the lead. A win against Milan would allow Lazio to maintain their perfect start and strengthen their position among the early Serie A leaders.

Luka Modric of Milan during the warm up before the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

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Milan arrive with seven points from their first three league games, sitting fifth before the fourth round. Ruben Amorim‘s side opened the campaign with victories against Torino and Venezia before drawing 1-1 away to Juventus.

The Rossoneri have scored five goals and conceded two, giving them a +3 goal difference, so a victory in Rome would move them to 10 points and potentially put them ahead of Lazio depending on the rest of the Matchday 4 results.

The matchup is also an early test of both managers’ projects. Gattuso has Lazio playing a 4-3-3 and has already collected three consecutive league victories, while Amorim is using a 3-4-2-1 system at Milan.

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The Portuguese coach will also have to consider his squad management with the Europa League schedule approaching; La Gazzetta dello Sport notes that Matteo Gabbia remains unavailable and that Milan could have rotation decisions to make around the European fixture.

Lazio vs Milan: Predicted Lineups

Lazio (4-3-3): Christos Mandas; Nuno Tavares, Oliver Provstgaard, Danilho Doekhi, Romano Floriani; Kenneth Taylor, Reda Belahyane, Davide Frattesi; Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Pinamonti, Gustav Isaksen.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Pervis Estupinan, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Diego Moreira; Adrien Rabiot, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

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What time is the Lazio vs Milan match?

Lazio vs Milan kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 12:00 PM ET. The match is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time in Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. For viewers across the United States, the local start times are: