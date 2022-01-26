Lebanon and South Korea will face each other at the Saida Football Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Lebanon will host South Korea at the Saida Football Stadium in Sidon in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The home side is far from the Third Round Group A leaders Iran in the standings. Lebanon are in fourth place with only 5 points after 6 matches and have lost their last two matches in the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, South Korea, with Heung-min Son as their main star, want to take the lead from Iran in the table. They have 14 points, only two behind the Group A leaders. South Korea visit Lebanon after beating Moldova (4-1) and Iceland (5-1) in international friendlies.

Lebanon vs South Korea: Date

The match for the Third Round Group A of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers between Lebanon and South Korea will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Saida Football Stadium in Sidon.

Lebanon vs South Korea: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Lebanon vs South Korea

The Lebanon vs South Korea match to be played at the Saida Football Stadium in Sidon for the Third Round Group A of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+ (free trial).