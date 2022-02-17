Leeds and Manchester United will clash off at Elland Road in the 26th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US and Canada.

Leeds will face Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds in the 26th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 28th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 15 games so far; Leeds have celebrated a victory only four times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 14, 2021, when the Red Devils cruised past Leeds in a 5-1 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Leeds vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 26 game between Leeds and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Elland Road in Leeds.

Leeds vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Leeds vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Leeds and Manchester United on the 26th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include UNIVERSO, Peacock, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.