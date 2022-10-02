Leicester City will host Nottingham Forest for Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Leicester City will receive Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The final game of Matchday 9 will be between what are so far the two worst teams of the season. On the one hand, Nottingham Forest have just achieved promotion and as expected, they are one of the teams fighting not to be relegated. At the moment, they have only 4 points from a win, 1 draw and 5 losses, so they need to get points soon.

Leicester's situation is even worse. Although historically they have been a team that fought for the last places in the standings, since they were champions in 2016 they have managed to settle in the Premier League and even play at the level of the big teams. However, this year they have only taken 1 point and at the moment they need a victory that allows them to alleviate their situation.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Leicester will play against Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, October 3 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 4)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 4)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 4)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: JioTV, Sports18, Hotstar VIP, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Saw it

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

