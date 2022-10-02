Leicester City will receive Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The final game of Matchday 9 will be between what are so far the two worst teams of the season. On the one hand, Nottingham Forest have just achieved promotion and as expected, they are one of the teams fighting not to be relegated. At the moment, they have only 4 points from a win, 1 draw and 5 losses, so they need to get points soon.
Leicester's situation is even worse. Although historically they have been a team that fought for the last places in the standings, since they were champions in 2016 they have managed to settle in the Premier League and even play at the level of the big teams. However, this year they have only taken 1 point and at the moment they need a victory that allows them to alleviate their situation.
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Leicester will play against Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, October 3 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
