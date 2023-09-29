Ligue 1 player tries to commit suicide by almost throwing himself off a bridge

Alexis Beka Beka of Nice was talked down from a bridge by authorities and Nice psychologists as the defensive midfielder almost took his own life on Friday. The scary incident took place at the Magnan Bridge where Beka Beka had driven to end his life.

According to RMC Sport the negotiations lasted several hours. Now Beka Beka is reportedly out of danger and questions as to how this all came about are unraveling.

Reports out of France state that Beka Beka recently had a breakup and that fueled his desire to take his own life. Though this report has been denied by his representatives, something triggered the young man to take a drastic step.

Alexis Beka Beka had driven his car to the bridge and pulled to the side and threatened to throw himself off, but thankfully police and firefighters arrived at the scene and eventually through the aid of Nice psychiatrists stopped Beka Beka from jumping.

Beka Beka has been with Nice since 2022 before that he had played one season at Lokomotiv Moscow and began his career at Caen.

Nice canceled their press conference with coach Francesco Farioli and began to hold ‘crisis talks’ behind closed doors. Had Beka Beka gone through with his suicide attempt it would have been a third incident involving a current or retired footballer having taken his own life in the last two months.

In Uruguay, a country that has one of the world’s highest suicide rates, former Nacional legend Waldemar Victorino, winner of the Club World Cup and Copa Libertadores with El Bolso, shot himself in the head and eventually died of his wounds in late August.

Only one month later, on September 25th former footballer and head coach Gastón Machado also died in his home in Rivera, Uruguay also via suicide.