The former Real Madrid gem whose market value rose to $95m since he left

Signing for Real Madrid is widely seen as the biggest step any soccer player can take in his career. Los Blancos have forged a reputation for being the most successful club in Europe, with 14 UEFA Champions League titles to their name.

Therefore, it isn’t strange to see them attract world-renowned players every year. Besides, their academy – commonly known as ‘La Fabrica’ – is also famous for producing some of the most promising players on Earth.

The club’s scouting area makes sure to track youngsters with the potential to succeed, hoping to find the next generational talent. But one of their prospects had to leave Spain in order to blossom into a world-class player.

Martin Odegaard’s worth increases $53m after leaving Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard‘s market value on Transfermarkt increased €50 million ($53m) since he left Real Madrid for Arsenal. The Norwegian was worth €40m ($42m) when he left the Spanish side for the Gunners in January 2021, but after more than two years in north London, his market value is €90 million ($95m).

The midfielder joined Real Madrid’s B team from Stromsgodset as a 16-year-old teenager in 2015. He eventually got promoted to the senior squad, but was loaned on multiple occasions before he settled in at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard, 24, initially joined Arsenal on a short-term loan before the English club made the move permanent in August 2021 for a reported €35m ($37m). From then on, his market value took off.

How many games has Martin Odegaard played for Real Madrid?

Martin Odegaard made 62 appearances with Real Madrid Castilla, whereas he played only 11 games with the first team.