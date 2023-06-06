Lionel Messi evaluates four offers, and none of them is from Barcelona – report

Two years removed from his arrival in Paris, Lionel Messi is once again set to hit the open market. The Argentine star’s tenure at PSG didn’t go according to plan, and now he has to figure out where to continue his career.

A hypothetical return to Barcelona has been one of the biggest storylines in the last few months, with the Camp Nou chanting his name while club president Joan Laporta publicly declared his interest to bring Messi back.

However, the salary cap reasons that prevented the 7x Ballon d’Or winner from re-signing with Barça in 2021 would also stand in his way this summer. Messi reportedly has four offers ahead of next season, but none of them would be from his former club.

Report: Lionel Messi’s four offers for the 2022-23 season

Fabrizio Romano reported a few months ago that Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal offered a two-year, €800 million contract to the Argentine superstar, a lucrative deal that still stands.

Inter Miami also remain keen on signing Messi, who has already admitted in the past he would like to live in South Florida at some point. David Beckham’s team has been linked with Messi for a while and now could be the perfect timing to make it happen.

The 35-year-old would have two more offers on the table, one from the Premier League and the other one from the Serie A. Meanwhile, Barcelona haven’t made a bid yet since they reportedly don’t know how to make him fit in their wage bill.