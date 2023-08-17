Lionel Messi is having an amazing debut with Inter Miami after scoring nine goals in his first six matches. One of the worst teams in the MLS is ready to play the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup against Nashville SC. Just amazing.

As a consequence, many players have decided to join Messi in this new adventure. For example, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. It could be the start of a revolution for soccer in the US.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are taking Saudi Arabia to another level, the MLS will eventually catch up thanks to Lionel Messi. Now, one of the biggest stars from France has confirmed his future will be there.

Antoine Griezmann will play in the MLS

Antoine Griezmann is 32-years old and has been playing at an amazing level during the last few months with Atletico Madrid in Spain. However, the French star is dazzled by what Lionel Messi is achieving at MLS.

“Leo is the best in history. He’s filling stadiums. He’s scoring a lot of goals and he’s winning games. He is incredible and I think it’s the best thing MLS have done to bring in Leo. It’s the best in terms of marketing and in terms of soccer”.

Of course, the big question for Griezmann was is if he’ll join Messi in the United States. “My target is to end up there. I want to finish my career there. I want to enjoy the MLS and the other leagues in the US. I’m a big fan of those too. Of course, I will do it under certain conditions. Do it great and win things there.”

Nevertheless, Antoine Griezmann didn’t give a specific date to play in the MLS. Though anything could happen, just as Neymar did it in Saudi Arabia with almost the same age, the player’s target could be the 2026 World Cup. Then, he might sign the last big contract of his career in the United States.