Argentina vs Colombia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 semifinal

Argentina and Colombia square off at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Argentina will look to advance in pursuit of a record-extending seventh world title, while Colombia hope to make history by reaching the final and contending for their first-ever championship at this level.

To reach the last four, Diego Placente’s Argentina defeated Mexico 2–0 in the quarterfinals, with goals from Maher Carrizo and Mateo Silvetti. Meanwhile, Cesar Torres’ Colombia stunned Spain, one of the tournament favorites, with a thrilling 3–2 victory in the quarterfinals behind a hat trick from Neiser Villarreal.

However, both teams will be missing key players for this crucial semifinal. Carrizo and Villarreal are suspended due to yellow card accumulation after being booked in the previous round.