Argentina vs Colombia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 semifinal

Argentina take on Colombia in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates and coverage of this exciting matchup!

By Gianni Taina

Alejo Sarco of Argentina and Kener Gonzalez of Colombia.
© @Argentina/@FCFSeleccionColAlejo Sarco of Argentina and Kener Gonzalez of Colombia.

Argentina and Colombia square off at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Argentina will look to advance in pursuit of a record-extending seventh world title, while Colombia hope to make history by reaching the final and contending for their first-ever championship at this level.

To reach the last four, Diego Placente’s Argentina defeated Mexico 2–0 in the quarterfinals, with goals from Maher Carrizo and Mateo Silvetti. Meanwhile, Cesar Torres’ Colombia stunned Spain, one of the tournament favorites, with a thrilling 3–2 victory in the quarterfinals behind a hat trick from Neiser Villarreal.

However, both teams will be missing key players for this crucial semifinal. Carrizo and Villarreal are suspended due to yellow card accumulation after being booked in the previous round.

Today’s referee

Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro has been appointed to officiate the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 semifinal between Argentina and Colombia.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Joao Pinheiro (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Jesús (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Luciano Maia (POR)
  • Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson (USA)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Argentina and Colombia will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the USA. Other options are: FS2, Universo, DirecTV Stream.

Argentina and Colombia clash in FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025, where Argentina face Colombia!

The match is set to take place at Estadio Nacional in Chile as part of the U-20 World Cup semifinal.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
