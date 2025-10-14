Lionel Messi makes history by breaking international record held by Neymar

Lionel Messi couldn’t find the back of the net during Argentina’s rag-dolling of Puerto Rico in an international friendly held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. However, that didn’t stop him from breaking a record previously held by Brazil star Neymar Jr.

It’s not often Messi misses out on etching his name onto the score-sheet in a match where goals galore. However, the Argentinian star couldn’t net one past Puerto Rico goaltender Sebastian Cutler. Still, he had enough time to break another international soccer record, dethroning former teammate in FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Messi now has the most assists in international soccer history. With his brace of assists against Puerto Rico, Messi reached the 60-assist mark with Argentina, surpassing Neymar Jr, who held the record with 59 goal contributions for Brazil.

Who scored for Argentina against Puerto Rico?

While Messi didn’t score against the Puerto Rican national team, there was no shortage of celebrations for Argentina at Chase Stadium. The goal scorers for the ‘Albiceleste’ were Alexis Mac Allister (2), Gonzalo Montiel, Steven Echevarria (own goal), and Lautaro Martinez (2).

Lionel Messi of Argentina at Chase Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi assisted on Montiel’s goal and Martinez’s second and final tally of the game, capping off the 6-0 victory in the stadium that Messi—as well as Rodrigo De Paul—calls home in the MLS.

When is Messi back in action?

Though Messi wasn’t expected to complete the game, manager Lionel Scaloni decided not to sub him off the game. This way, he allowed the star to play the full 90 minutes of the matchup with Puerto Rico.

As the international window comes to a close, Messi will report back to Inter Miami as the Herons prepare for their final regular-season game against Nashville SC on October 18. Messi and Inter Miami have already secured their spot in the MLS Audi Cup Playoffs.

Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Herons can still claim the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference with either a win over Nashville combined with a draw or loss by FC Cincinnati against CF Montréal, or a draw against Nashville combined with a Cincinnati loss. Either way, Inter Miami cannot fall below third place, setting them up for a favorable matchup in the opening round of the playoffs—at least on paper.

With a new record under his possession, Messi is eager to get back into MLS action as the best part of the season is on the horizon, and Inter Miami will vie to hoist its first MLS Audi Cup.