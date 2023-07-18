Lionel Messi: Inter Miami set to sign another former Barcelona teammate according to report

Lionel Messi had his first training session with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, as the Argentine World Cup winner looks ahead to his debut match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Messi was all smiles with Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. It may not be the only past Barcelona teammate heading to Inter Miami.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul, Inter Miami is closing in on Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Although there are many factors to consider.

Chances of Luis Suárez playing for Inter Miami

Under the current MLS rules, Luis Suárez cannot play for the club, Inter Miami already has three DPs, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, and Leonardo Campana, although Campana is on a $601,680 salary and could be bought down or traded or sold.

Still, Luis Suárez has one more year on his Gremio deal which ends in December of 2024, given how successful the Uruguayan has been for the Brazilian side it’s doubtful he will leave in 2023, but something may be worked out for 2024.

MLS teams are no longer dependent on aging stars, but Inter Miami is ready to turn back the clock and build around established veterans for their immediate and commercial future.