Lionel Messi loses Argentina teammate for October friendlies in the USA vs Venezuela and Puerto Rico

After Lionel Scaloni announced the squad led by Lionel Messi for Argentina’s upcoming friendlies in the United States against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, controversy erupted in Spain over the inclusion of Thiago Almada. The Atletico Madrid player has been training separately for more than a month due to a muscle problem.

During the last round of South American World Cup Qualifiers, Almada picked up an injury that ruled him out of Diego Simeone’s plans. His call-up for Argentina’s next two games — scheduled for Friday, October 10 and Monday, October 13 — sparked criticism in Spain.

Spanish media questioned how Almada could not be fit to play for Atletico but was still summoned to represent Argentina. However, in the last few hours, Scaloni decided to rule the 24-year-old attacker out of both matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, no replacement has been called up, though that could change in the coming days, as Almada is considered an important player by Argentina’s coaching staff.

Thiago Almada during a Qualifier game with Argentina. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Argentina’s complete roster for October friendlies

So far, Almada’s absence is the only confirmed one for Lionel Scaloni’s squad. Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez was initially in doubt after suffering a calf strain during warm-ups ahead of an Europa League match with Aston Villa.

Advertisement

see also Former Messi teammate who could’ve played for Argentina now shines at U-20 World Cup with another team

However, the injury concern was eventually ruled out, clearing Martinez to join Argentina for the October friendlies. Here’s the full list of players called up by Lionel Scaloni:

Advertisement