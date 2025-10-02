Former Messi teammate who could’ve played for Argentina now shines at U-20 World Cup with another team

The U-20 World Cup has already produced one standout player — and he isn’t representing Argentina, though he could have. Benjamin Cremaschi, a Miami-born midfielder with Argentine parents and a former teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, chose to represent the United States. He is now the rising star inspiring his country at the tournament in Chile.

The Parma midfielder had a dream debut at the U-20 World Cup, recording three goals and two assists in the United States’ 9–1 rout of New Caledonia. He opened the scoring just after the first minute with a precise finish and added a second goal in the very next sequence, giving him two goals in under five minutes.

The scoring spree didn’t stop there. Before halftime, Cremaschi completed his hat trick and added two assists, contributing to five of the United States’ nine goals and immediately establishing himself as one of the tournament’s standout players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his current brilliance contrasts with a turbulent recent past. Cremaschi’s departure from Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami remains fresh in memory, following tensions with coach Javier Mascherano and disagreements over playing decisions.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“At the time, you don’t know where you’ll play. I go to matches and have no idea what position I’ll be in. This year I covered several positions, but preparing for the one I’ll play is impossible. It’s mentally exhausting at times,” Cremaschi said during the MLS regular season.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi at risk of losing key Argentina teammate for October friendlies in the USA

His departure was only a matter of time after those candid remarks. Nevertheless, with 30 appearances under his belt, Cremaschi made the jump to Europe and now plays for Parma in Italy, on loan with an option to buy.

Advertisement

Cremaschi’s brief stint with Argentina

Beyond his current rise, Cremaschi’s story is shaped by dual national identity. Born in Miami in 2005, he grew up immersed in both U.S. culture and Argentina’s deep soccer tradition. His father, Pablo, played rugby, and his mother, Jimena Lara, also has strong Argentine roots. This cultural mix gave him a divided soccer identity, and he ultimately chose to represent the United States.

Cremaschi also had a brief involvement with Argentina’s U-20 program. In 2022, he was called into the preliminary squad for the South American U-20 Championship by Javier Mascherano. However, he did not make the final roster, a decision that played a key role in his choice to commit to the U.S. national team.

Advertisement