Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October friendlies in the USA vs Venezuela and Puerto Rico

Argentina reached their soccer pinnacle by clinching the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defying expectations of decline by dominating the Conmebol 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This unwavering performance underlines their prowess. With Lionel Messi at the spearhead of the squad, head coach Lionel Scaloni has already announced the complete team to face Venezuela and Puerto Rico in October friendlies.

Following an impressive performance with Argentina, Lionel Messi once again headlines the national team’s roster for October’s friendlies. He took a breather during the last match against Ecuador but continues to dazzle with Inter Miami, staying injury-free in his latest outing. The veteran star’s stellar form positions him as the undisputed leader of the squad.

Many anticipated a renovated squad call up, but head coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a more conservative selection. Nonetheless, he introduced a touch of novelty with the inclusion of Facundo Cambeses, Lautaro Rivero, and Anibal Moreno. This trio injects new energy and potential into Argentina’s future endeavors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scaloni surprised fans by excluding five regulars, stirring conversations. Young prodigies Claudio Echeverry and Valentin Carboni were omitted for strategic reasons, while stalwarts Exequiel Palacios, Facundo Medina, and Juan Foyth are sidelined due to injuries. These absences hint at possible tactical adjustments in the upcoming fixtures.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the Conmebol FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier game.

Advertisement

How does Argentina’s complete roster look like for October friendlies in USA?

With the latest roster changes by Lionel Scaloni, Argentina uphold a robust lineup, promising an exciting display in their matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. These games serve as crucial opportunities to enhance team cohesion as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they aspire to reclaim the prestigious title. Here is the complete list, with Lionel Messi at the spearhead.

Advertisement

see also Report: 2026 World Cup final ticket prices at MetLife Stadium leaked

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli and Facundo Cambeses.

Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli and Facundo Cambeses. Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Lautaro Rivero, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuña.

Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Lautaro Rivero, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuña. Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Anibal Moreno, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Paz, Giovanni Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono

Leandro Paredes, Anibal Moreno, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Paz, Giovanni Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez y Lautaro Martinez.