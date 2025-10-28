Lionel Messi complains about specific MLS rule, suggests change after Inter Miami extension

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi recently gave his assessment of Major League Soccer’s competitive structure, indicating he would immediately change one of the league’s most fundamental rules to accelerate its growth.

On October 23rd, Inter Miami confirmed that Messi had accepted a contract extension that will keep him with the club for two more seasons. In a subsequent interview with NBC, the Argentine superstar stated that while MLS has the foundation for enormous growth, major structural modifications are required to achieve it.

“In terms of the development of soccer in the United States, I believe it is possible, but significant changes must be made for the teams to continue growing. However, there is a very solid base: the clubs are ready and truly want to achieve this growth, and I believe it is the right time,” Messi explained.

When asked to specify a necessary change, Messi pointed directly to the need to eliminate the financial limits and restrictions currently placed on clubs signing players. The Inter Miami captain was directly referencing the league’s unique regulations that enforce strict salary caps and spending limitations, rules designed to prevent wide disparity between teams.

“For this development to begin, each team must have the freedom to bring and sign the players it wants without restrictions or laws that limit it. Today, all the teams and clubs in the United States have the potential and the capacity to do this, and I believe that if they are given this freedom, many great players will come and greatly aid the development of soccer in the United States,” he added.

Messi on Inter Miami’s growth

Messi first arrived at the US club in 2023 following a two-season spell with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine noted that Inter Miami have grown significantly since his arrival, a period during which the team secured the franchise’s first two trophies: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

“Today the Inter Miami brand has become very strong not only in the United States but worldwide as well. I believe the club has made significant changes and has grown in all aspects: sporting, institutional, and organizational. I think it has more room to continue growing and improving in all aspects,” Messi concluded.