Video: Lionel Messi scores great header for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC at MLS Cup Playoffs

Lionel Messi scores a header for Inter Miami to give his team the lead against Nashville in MLS Playoffs.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami.

As is custom, Lionel Messi continues to electrify with Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar opened the scoring against Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a great header, giving his side the crucial early advantage.

The goal came after a beautiful sequence of passing: a move involving Rodrigo De Paul, Messi himself, and Luis Suarez. The former Barcelona striker then served a perfect cross into the box where Messi, finding space, headed the ball home to give Inter Miami the 1-0 lead.

Messi is on an unstoppable scoring tear. The Argentine maestro recently netted a hat trick against Nashville during the regular season and, prior to that, bagged a brace against Atlanta United in the same competition.

These goals ultimately secured him the MLS Golden Boot with 29 tallies, comfortably surpassing Sam Surridge’s 24, and making him the first player in Inter Miami history to win the award.

Furthermore, Messi is the strong favorite to claim the league MVP award, a feat that would make him the first player in MLS history to win the honor in back-to-back seasons.

