Lionel Messi is a happy man with Inter Miami. In his debut season in the MLS, the Argentine legend delivered the first title to the franchise by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup. All of this comes after fulfilling his dream of winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to sign for Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

Now, after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or, Messi was questioned about the historic rivalry he had with Cristiano Ronaldo, especially when they faced each other in Spain playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid. It all happened in an interview with France Football.

“It was always a battle figuratively speaking, right? In sports, very beautiful. I believe we both fueled each other because we are both very competitive, and he always wanted to win at everything. I think it was a very beautiful time for us and for people who love soccer in general.”

Lionel Messi praises his epic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi acknowledged that the most remarkable aspect of his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo was the extended duration. Throughout the history of soccer, there has never been a sporting rivalry that persisted for over a decade.

“I believe that what we did for so long has a lot of merit because, as they say, it’s easy to get to the top, but the hard part is staying there, and we stayed at the top for 10 or 15 years, I don’t know exactly how long. It was very challenging to maintain, and I think it was spectacular and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: Two contradictory gestures toward Lionel Messi

A few weeks ago, during a press conference with Portugal’s national team, Cristiano Ronaldo also talked about his rivalry with Lionel Messi over the years. The statement shocked the media as it’s very rare that any of them talks about the other publicly.

“The rivalry with Messi? I don’t see things that way. It was a good rivalry. The rivalry is over. If you love Cristiano, you don’t have to hate Messi or vice versa. We are two good, or very good players (laughs). Both of us changed the history of soccer. We are respected worldwide, that’s the most important thing. He is making his own path and I am making mine. And the legacy continues.”

However, after Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo had a gesture that many considered a critique and almost a taunt toward the Argentine on social media.

Following the spectacular gala in Paris, the famous Spanish journalist, Tomas Roncero, made a ‘sarcastic’ analysis of the award. For several years, Roncero has been one of the biggest critics of Messi as a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hello, friends. It happened just as we knew it would. Messi was given the Ballon d’Or once again. It’s a nice tribute. We all know he’s retired over there in Miami. Six penalties in his favor at the World Cup. A record. That’s fine. It happened about 10 or 11 months ago. I almost forgot about it. It was in 2022. Congratulations, Leo. Congratulations, champion,” was part of Roncero’s ironic message.

Roncero claimed that Messi only deserved to win 5 out of his 8 Ballon d’Or awards and that 3 of them were unfair (2010, 2021, and 2023). According to the journalist, the award should have gone to Andres Iniesta, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

After the video was published, the most notable thing is that Cristiano Ronaldo responded on Instagram with three ‘laughing-crying’ emoticons. It’s a clear sign that the Portuguese player agrees with Roncero and finds it incredible that Messi won.