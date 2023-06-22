Lionel Messi tells Kylian Mbappe what club he should go to next according to report

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi was more of a big brother, big bully kind of a relationship. On one side the two played well together in Ligue 1, on the other Kylian Mbappe was at times in the shadow of the Argentine especially after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being a part of a trifecta that included Neymar, things never really got started at PSG. Neymar was often injured, Messi took a season to adapt, and that left Kylian Mbappe to pick up all the slack.

Now according to Defensa Central, a Spanish outlet, Lionel Messi did have one last piece of advice before leaving for Miami and play for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

Messi tells Mbappe where he should play

According to the article, Messi told Mbappe, ‘I prefer that you go to Barça, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.‘ Messi recommending that the French World Cup winner pick LaLiga as his next destination be it a Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Mbappe recently cleared the air regarding his contract situation at PSG, which only includes this season, after which he will be one of the biggest free agents in the world. With few teams being able to meet the high salary demands, Real Madrid looks like the most likely destination for Mbappe.