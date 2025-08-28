Lionel Messi’s Argentina have opponent confirmed for first October friendly in the US ahead of 2026 World Cup

After leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with a two-goal performance, Lionel Messi will shift his focus back to international duty. In addition to World Cup qualifiers, Argentina have lined up an October friendly in the U.S. against Venezuela, according to national team insider Gaston Edul.

Edul reported on his X account (formerly Twitter) that Lionel Scaloni’s side will face Venezuela between October 10–14 as part of their tour in the United States. While the venue has not been confirmed, Edul previously noted that Chicago and New Jersey are the likely host cities.

Coincidentally, Venezuela will also face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier on September 4. That match will hold special meaning for Messi, who recently acknowledged it will be his final qualifier played in Argentina.

“Yes, it’s going to be special, a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier game,” Messi told journalist Antonella Gonzalez after Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

Lionel Messi controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Colombia. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Puerto Rico could be second opponent

While Argentina’s second friendly in the U.S. has not been officially confirmed, Puerto Rico’s national team announced on their official X account that it will face Messi and company this fall.

“The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, October 13 of this year, at Soldier Field in Chicago, United States, with a capacity of 61,500 spectators,” the Puerto Rican federation wrote in an official statement.

If that information is confirmed, Argentina’s game against Venezuela would likely be played in New Jersey, as previously reported by Edul. However, no official confirmation regarding the second match has been released from Argentina’s side.