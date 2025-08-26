Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi

Argentina’s star forward, Angel Di Maria, long known for his knack for delivering in big finals and helping his national team to recent titles, is now spending his final years playing for Rosario Central in his home country. Many imagined a dream ending alongside Lionel Messi, his most iconic teammate with the national team. Instead, he surprised fans by naming a different player, a former PSG partner.

After scoring a stunning free kick in the clásico at the Gigante de Arroyito, the Rosario Central captain once again made headlines off the field. In a declaration that fired up Canalla supporters, he revealed that Neymar would have been his dream teammate in the derby against Newell’s.

Asked which global star he would have chosen to share the clásico with, Di Maria didn’t hesitate: “Because of how close we are, Neymar. I care about him a lot. We have a great relationship and we still talk. I know how much he likes Argentine soccer and I know he would have loved to be part of a Central-Newell’s game.”

Di Maria didn’t leave the comment at that. He went a step further, hinting at the possibility of bringing Neymar to Argentina one day. “I would have loved for him to be there. Maybe in the future I could invite him. That would be very special,” he said. Even if it wasn’t Messi, the bond Di Maria built with Neymar in Paris remains unmatched.

Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Neymar after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Di Maria and Neymar’s PSG years and their friendship

Angel Di Maria and Neymar shared the field with Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2022, a stretch in which their connection on and off the pitch played a crucial role for the team. With Di Maria’s tireless work on the wing and Neymar’s creativity and flair through the middle, the two formed one of PSG’s most dangerous attacking duos. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, they generated countless chances that kept the Parisian side at the top of European soccer.

Their partnership reached its peak during the 2019-2020 Champions League run, particularly in the final stages played in Lisbon. Di Maria delivered a masterclass performance in the semifinal against RB Leipzig, scoring once and assisting twice, including one for Neymar. The Brazilian returned the favor by calling him “Di Magia” on social media, a gesture that captured the respect and chemistry they shared. That year, PSG reached their first-ever Champions League final.

Beyond the field, their friendship was equally strong. Despite representing rival national teams, Di Maria, along with compatriot Leandro Paredes, often joked with Neymar about the 2021 Copa America final where Argentina defeated Brazil at the Maracana. It was a reminder that their camaraderie went well beyond competitive boundaries.

The end of their time together came in 2022, when Di Maria said goodbye to PSG at the close of the season. Neymar, in an emotional tribute, dedicated a goal to his longtime teammate during the farewell match. The moment underlined the respect and affection between them, cementing Di Maria’s legacy not only as a world-class player but also as a trusted friend. Together, they left a lasting mark on PSG’s modern era and on the bond between two South American stars who defined a generation in Paris.

