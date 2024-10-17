Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s effect on ticket prices since his arrival at Inter Miami

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are a hot ticket. Marca conducted a review of how prices have changed since the arrival of the GOAT.

Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are among the top attractions in all of sports in the United States, not just soccer. Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba are top stars, and fans have flocked to see them play in Major League Soccer.

It was only natural to expect the league to raise ticket prices for fans wanting to see the World Cup winner, with some paying as high as $5,000 in the secondary market to watch Messi live.

Marca has reported on the effect that Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have had on ticket prices to watch Tata Martino’s side in action.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi Ticket Stats

According to Marca, StubHub has reported that MLS ticket sales have increased by seven times across the league since Messi’s arrival, directly showing his impact not just in Miami but across the board.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball during a game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on October 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball during a game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on October 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Inter Miami ticket sales have increased by 150% since 2023, making the team the hottest ticket in the league. Additionally, Inter Miami ticket sales in the secondary market increased by 64%.

Inter Miami ticket prices now average $329, double the price of the other teams in the league. Match ticket prices for Inter Miami, whether at home or away, have risen by 1,000% in terms of demand.

