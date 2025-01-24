Jordi Alba cemented his place as one of the best left-backs in the world after joining FC Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia CF. His partnership with Lionel Messi became legendary, with Alba stating their connection was so strong they only needed a glance to understand each other’s moves. However, Alba recently opened up about one of the darkest nights of his career, revealing details about the moment that still haunts him.

“That was a terrifying night, for me it was worse than the 2-8. I had a very bad time because the tie was on track, even there we had many chances, but it turned out that way. I was bad, I’m not going to deceive you, but these are games that you don’t expect, that shock you…. I never like to point the finger at one or two players, it’s everyone’s business, but that night I wasn’t good, I have no qualms in admitting it. It’s a no-brainer. It was the hardest night for me,” stated Jordi Alba on Offsiders’ podcast.

Liverpool’s legendary comeback against FC Barcelona at Anfield on May 7, 2019, remains one of the darkest moments in the Catalan club’s history. Entering the second leg of the Champions League semifinal with a 3-0 lead with a brilliant Lionel Messi, Barcelona collapsed as Liverpool scored four unanswered goals to eliminate them. For Jordi Alba, it was the worst performance of his career, a fact he admitted on the Offsiders Podcast, acknowledging he “was not good” that night.

Since Barcelona’s shocking defeat to Liverpool in 2019, Jordi Alba’s relationship with the club’s fans took a hit, as he was often scapegoated for the fallout that followed. The loss marked a turning point for Barcelona, which has not reclaimed the Champions League title since 2015, leaving its European dominance in question.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring a goal during the second half against the Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Despite this, Alba remained a cornerstone of the club for over a decade, establishing himself as an undisputed starter for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He also cemented his place in soccer history as one of Lionel Messi‘s most prolific offensive partners, showcasing a chemistry that defined an era for the Catalan side.

Jordi Alba defies age with stellar performances for Inter Miami

At 35 years old, Jordi Alba continues to defy expectations as one of Inter Miami’s standout performers. The fullback position demands speed, a trait that typically declines after 30, but Alba remains as dynamic as ever. With 17 assists and 7 goals in just 51 appearances for the MLS side, the Spanish veteran has proven that age is merely a number.

Jordi Alba’s ability to compete at the age of 35 lies in his exceptional technique. While he may no longer be the fastest full-back, his precise passing, pinpoint crossing, and scoring ability have been invaluable to Inter Miami. Additionally, Alba’s vast experience has been crucial in mentoring young talent like Noah Allen, who continues to grow under the guidance of the veteran Spaniard.