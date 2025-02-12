Lionel Scaloni has not only led the Argentina national team to the pinnacle of world football, but the coach who made an entire country dream of a third star has also seen his prestige—and, of course, his bank account—grow.

Through his constant hard work, he has earned the respect of players, fans, and executives. But how well-paid is the mastermind behind Argentina’s success? His salary ranks below that of other national team coaches.

Although the figure is high, it still places him behind other managers in South America, such as Marcelo Bielsa. Yet, despite not being at the top, he has proven that his true value is not measured in dollars, but in trophies.

What is Lionel Scaloni’s salary?

Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Argentina national team, earns an annual salary of approximately $2.6 million. This figure places him sixth among the highest-paid coaches in South America, according to Finance Football.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, attends a press conference at Lionel Messi training camp on October 14, 2024. (Source: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Despite leading Argentina to major successes, such as the 2022 World Cup, his salary is lower than that of several of his counterparts. For example, Marcelo Bielsa and Dorival Júnior earn around $4 million per year.

However, this does not take away from the fact that he is one of the most talented managers in the sport. He has won multiple titles and championships that have made him one of the greatest in history.

The Argentine team’s earnings with Lionel Scaloni

In addition to his salary, under Scaloni’s leadership, the Argentine National Team has earned significant financial awards for its sporting achievements. For finishing third in the 2019 Copa América, the team received $8 million.

Winning the 2021 Copa América added another $10 million. The triumph at the 2022 Qatar World Cup brought in $42 million from FIFA, plus an additional $10 million from CONMEBOL.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia on October 15, 2024. (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

In total, since Scaloni’s arrival, the national team has accumulated around $72 million in prizes. It is important to note that these awards go to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and not directly to the coach.

Although specific details about bonuses or incentives in Scaloni’s contract have not been disclosed, it is common for coaches to receive additional compensation for sporting successes, as reported by the Argentine media outlet Infobae.