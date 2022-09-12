Liverpool will receive Ajax for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
The locals did not have a good debut in this UEFA Champions League. It was a painful defeat against Napoli 4-1, a result that was surprising due to the great difference that the Italian team obtained. Undoubtedly, the "Reds" need to return to victory and they have a good opportunity to do so playing at home.
Ajax, unlike Liverpool, had a good debut playing in Amsterdam against the last Europa League runners-up, Rangers. It was a 4-0 victory that put them as leaders of the group. Of course now they will seek to repeat that very good performance, although of course against Liverpool they will have it much more difficult.
Liverpool vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Ajax for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Australia: 5 AM (September 14)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 14)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 14)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 14)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 14)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 14)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 14)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Liverpool vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Belize: ESPN2
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO max
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: RTL 7
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sri Lanka: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six
Sudan: beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now