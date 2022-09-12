Liverpool will face Ajax for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will receive Ajax for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals did not have a good debut in this UEFA Champions League. It was a painful defeat against Napoli 4-1, a result that was surprising due to the great difference that the Italian team obtained. Undoubtedly, the "Reds" need to return to victory and they have a good opportunity to do so playing at home.

Ajax, unlike Liverpool, had a good debut playing in Amsterdam against the last Europa League runners-up, Rangers. It was a 4-0 victory that put them as leaders of the group. Of course now they will seek to repeat that very good performance, although of course against Liverpool they will have it much more difficult.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Ajax for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

