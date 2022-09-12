Viktoria Plzen will face Inter for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter will visit Viktoria Plzen in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The two teams that had a poor debut in group C face each other. On the one hand, the locals predictably lost to Barcelona 5-1 at the Camp Nou. In such a difficult area, the Czechs rather aspire to third place to try their luck in the Europa League, a much more reasonable goal.

However, for this they must at least become strong playing as locals. Their rivals will be Inter, who did not have a good debut losing 2-0 at home against Bayern Munich, and now they are looking to recover. Certainly, with Viktoria Plzen being the weakest opponent in the group, they need to not only win, but also get a good goal difference.

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Viktoria Plzen will play against Inter for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Doosan Arena in Plzeň, Czech Republic.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 14)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 14)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 14)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 14)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports English 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

