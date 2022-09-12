Inter will visit Viktoria Plzen in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.
The two teams that had a poor debut in group C face each other. On the one hand, the locals predictably lost to Barcelona 5-1 at the Camp Nou. In such a difficult area, the Czechs rather aspire to third place to try their luck in the Europa League, a much more reasonable goal.
However, for this they must at least become strong playing as locals. Their rivals will be Inter, who did not have a good debut losing 2-0 at home against Bayern Munich, and now they are looking to recover. Certainly, with Viktoria Plzen being the weakest opponent in the group, they need to not only win, but also get a good goal difference.
Viktoria Plzen vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Viktoria Plzen will play against Inter for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Doosan Arena in Plzeň, Czech Republic.
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 14)
Barbados: 12:45 PM
Belize: 10:45 AM
Botswana: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Burundi: 6:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Eswatini: 6:45 PM
Ethiopia: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Gambia: 4:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Guyana: 12:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Lesotho: 6:45 PM
Liberia: 4:45 PM
Malawi: 6:45 PM
Malta: 6:45 PM
Mauritius: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Namibia: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Pakistan: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 14)
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Rwanda: 6:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 14)
Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 14)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Sudan: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM
Viktoria Plzen vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Belize: ESPN North
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN6 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports English 2
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now