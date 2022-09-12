Tottenham will visit Sporting Lisbon for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sporting Lisbon will receive Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The two leaders of group D face each other in a game that promises to be very interesting. On the one hand, the locals come from beating Eintracht Frankfurt as visitors, a result that was surprising. Not so much for the winner, but for the difference: 3-0 in favor of the Portuguese. Clearly, Sporting Lisbon will be looking to repeat what they did on Matchday 1.

However, it will not be easy for them as their rivals are one of the best teams in the Premier League. Tottenham have had a great start in their country's league. They are second only one point behind leaders Arsenal. They also started the Champions League in the best way, beating Marseille 2-0. Of course, they want to continue with good results and now it's time to play against the toughest rival in the group.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Sporting Lisbon will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 14)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 14)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 14)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 14)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belize: ESPN2

Botswana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Gambia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Liberia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV+

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Eswatini: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

