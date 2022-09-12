Sporting Lisbon will receive Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The two leaders of group D face each other in a game that promises to be very interesting. On the one hand, the locals come from beating Eintracht Frankfurt as visitors, a result that was surprising. Not so much for the winner, but for the difference: 3-0 in favor of the Portuguese. Clearly, Sporting Lisbon will be looking to repeat what they did on Matchday 1.
However, it will not be easy for them as their rivals are one of the best teams in the Premier League. Tottenham have had a great start in their country's league. They are second only one point behind leaders Arsenal. They also started the Champions League in the best way, beating Marseille 2-0. Of course, they want to continue with good results and now it's time to play against the toughest rival in the group.
Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Sporting Lisbon will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 14)
Barbados: 12:45 PM
Belize: 10:45 AM
Botswana: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Burundi: 6:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Eswatini: 6:45 PM
Ethiopia: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Gambia: 4:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Guyana: 12:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Lesotho: 6:45 PM
Liberia: 4:45 PM
Malawi: 6:45 PM
Malta: 6:45 PM
Mauritius: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Namibia: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Pakistan: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 14)
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Rwanda: 6:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 14)
Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 14)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Sudan: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM
Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Belize: ESPN2
Botswana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Gambia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Liberia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sport TV+
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Eswatini: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA