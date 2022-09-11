In a group stage game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool will host Ajax. Here, you can take a look at the lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

In one of the most interesting Matchday 2 games of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage phase, Liverpool will receive Ajax at Anfield. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

After the painful defeat in Matchday 1 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League against Napoli by 4-1, Liverpool are in need of a victory. They have the chance to do so now that they will play at home, and with the physically better team, since they did not play the weekend for the Premier League due to the suspension of Matchday 7.

Ajax know that they have a very tough commitment ahead of them, because although their start to the season has not been the best, the last runners-up in the Champions League are a very tough team. And much more when they play at Anfield. It is more than clear that they will have to play a great game if they want to beat him, although even a draw would not be a bad result.

Liverpool possible lineup

Klopp will be without Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones once again. Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also treating their injuries, so they would not be available.

Thiago Alcantara would replace James Milner in the first XI after his dismal performance at Napoli, with Joel Matip replacing Joe Gomez. Another change Klopp could consider is replacing Mohamed Salah with Diogo Jota, although he will most likely play the Egyptian.

Liverpool probable starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Ajax possible lineup

Owen Wijndal has returned to training after an ankle injury, but he will not play against Liverpool, although he will surely be on the substitute bench.

In their 5-0 win over Heerenveen, Calvin Bassey was hit in the foot and although his presence is not certain, Schreuder claimed after the game that the centre-back did not suffer any serious damage. Kenneth Taylor, 20, would be part of the starting XI.

Ajax probable starting XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.