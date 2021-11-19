Liverpool and Arsenal will clash off on Saturday at Anfield Stadium in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch the derby game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Liverpool and Arsenal will meet at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League derby soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 23 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2021, when the Reds grabbed a 3-0 win away at the Emirates Stadium in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Storylines

Liverpool have been off to a decent start to the Premier League season. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times, while drawing twice, and losing once (LDWWD). Meanwhile, Arsenal have been in much better form recently, as they have not lost a game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed three triumphs and two draws (WWWDD).

The Gunners currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League with 20 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, the Reds are placed right above them, in fourth place of the Premier League table with 22 points won in 11 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 23, 1893, when Liverpool managed to celebrate a thrilling 5-0 victory in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 12.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Arsenal in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 12 derby game between Liverpool and Arsenal, to be played today at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, will be broadcasted on NBC Sports App, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO in the United States.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Liverpool. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -210 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Arsenal have a whopping +550 odds to cause an upset in the weekend round, while a tie would result in a +360 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -210 Tie +360 Arsenal +550

* Odds via FanDuel