Liverpool and Arsenal will clash off on Saturday at Anfield Stadium in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 12 of Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool and Arsenal will face each other at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League derby soccer match in the US.

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 23 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2021, when the Reds grabbed a 3-0 win away at the Emirates Stadium in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 12 derby game between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Premier League 2021-22

The English derby game to be played between Liverpool and Arsenal on the 12th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on NBC Sports App, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO in the United States.