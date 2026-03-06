Where to watch PSG vs Monaco live in the USA: 2025/2026 Ligue 1

PSG face off against Monaco on Matchday 25 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

First-place Paris Saint-Germain return to league action with a four-point cushion atop Ligue 1, sitting on 57 points and narrowly ahead of RC Lens, as they prepare for a high-stakes clash against AS Monaco. PSG are focused on extending their winning run to protect their lead.

On the other side will be AS Monaco, who are currently on 37 points and outside the European spots, are desperate for a statement result to reignite their push up the table in what shapes up to be a pivotal showdown.

When will the PSG vs Monaco match be played?

PSG take on Monaco in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 this Friday, March 6, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Monaco live in the USA! The game can be seen on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.