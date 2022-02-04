Liverpool take on Cardiff at Anfield in Liverpool for the 2021-22 FA CUP Fourth Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 FA CUP Fourth Round

Liverpool and Cardiff meet in Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team is a big favorite to win this game but the visitors have a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this FA CUP game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US.

Liverpool are in the 2nd spot of the Premier League table and the team has not lost a game since Matchweek 20 in the local league. On the other hand in the FA Cup, Liverpool won in the third round against Shrewsbury 4-1 at home which gave the team access to the fourth round of the cup.

Cardiff have won two recent Championship games against Nottingham Forest and Barnsley, two good wins after a losing streak of two consecutive weeks. In the third round of the FA Cup, with a bit of luck, Cardiff beat Preston 2-1 at home.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Date

Liverpool and Cardiff play for the 2021-22 FA CUP Fourth Round on Sunday, February 6 at Anfield in Liverpool. Home victory is likely but the visitors are in a good form after winning two consecutive weeks in their division.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Cardiff at the 2021-22 FA CUP Fourth Round

This game for the 2021-22 FA CUP Fourth Round, Liverpool and Cardiff at the Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday, February 6, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+