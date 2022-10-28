Liverpool will face Leeds United for Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool and Leeds United will face against each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The “Reds” are coming off a really tough loss. Against all odds, they lost 1-0 against Nottingham Forest, the last of the standings after having beaten West Ham in Matchday 13 and having taken away Manchester City's undefeated in Matchday 12. However, in the week they achieved a good victory against Ajax 3-0 for the UEFA Champions League, and now they will seek to recover in the Premier League.

Leeds United had a very good start to the season getting 7 points from the first three games. Since then, they have barely been able to get 2 draws and the other games have been losses. In fact, they are on a 4 match losing streak. That led them to be now in the relegation zone, and to get out they need the victory against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Leeds United for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 30)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 30)

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 30)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 30)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 30)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 30)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 30)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: DEATH, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App

