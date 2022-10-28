For the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool and Leeds United will face against each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The “Reds” are coming off a really tough loss. Against all odds, they lost 1-0 against Nottingham Forest, the last of the standings after having beaten West Ham in Matchday 13 and having taken away Manchester City's undefeated in Matchday 12. However, in the week they achieved a good victory against Ajax 3-0 for the UEFA Champions League, and now they will seek to recover in the Premier League.
Leeds United had a very good start to the season getting 7 points from the first three games. Since then, they have barely been able to get 2 draws and the other games have been losses. In fact, they are on a 4 match losing streak. That led them to be now in the relegation zone, and to get out they need the victory against Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Leeds United for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 30)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 30)
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 30)
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM (October 30)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 30)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 30)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 30)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: DEATH, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App