Chelsea will visit Brighton in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The locals Brighton and Hove seek to recover from the defeat suffered in last Matchday against Manchester City by 3-1, a result that left them out of the qualification zone for the international cups. Of course, they want to be there again and for that they need to win, although they don't have an easy game.
Chelsea had a poor start to the season, with results that led to Tuchel no longer being manager. However, little by little they have been improving and in the week they managed to secure their qualification for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In the Premier League, they are no longer in the top 4 places (UCL places) and so they will be looking for a win that will allow them to come back.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Brighton will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29 at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Brighton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: OptusSport
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: Channel+Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo