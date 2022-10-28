For Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Brighton will host Chelsea. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brighton vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will visit Brighton in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The locals Brighton and Hove seek to recover from the defeat suffered in last Matchday against Manchester City by 3-1, a result that left them out of the qualification zone for the international cups. Of course, they want to be there again and for that they need to win, although they don't have an easy game.

Chelsea had a poor start to the season, with results that led to Tuchel no longer being manager. However, little by little they have been improving and in the week they managed to secure their qualification for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In the Premier League, they are no longer in the top 4 places (UCL places) and so they will be looking for a win that will allow them to come back.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Brighton will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29 at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Brighton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

