Manchester United will face West Ham at Old Trafford on Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Manchester United will receive West Ham at Old Trafford for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

The "Red Devils" seem to be going from low to high this season. After a start that seemed to predict that the team would have a bad year again, little by little the good results began to arrive. And not only in the Premier League, but also in the Europa League, where after their 3-0 victory against Sheriff they secured their ticket to the next round, and now they want to continue this good run.

On the West Ham side, they are in 10th position, which is partly positive because they are only 4 points behind Fulham in the fight for qualification for the international cups. But they are also 5 points above Leeds United, the last team in the relegation zone, so they cannot afford to lose points.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 14 game between Manchester United and West Ham that will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England will be played on Sunday, October 30 at 12:15 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs West Ham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs West Ham

Manchester United will face West Ham will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 14 game this Sunday, October 30 at 12:15 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App.

