Liverpool and Manchester City will clash off at Anfield in the 10th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Liverpool and Manchester City will face each other at Anfield in Liverpool on Matchday 10 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 21 games so far; Manchester City City have celebrated a victory 11 times to this day, and the remaining 20 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on Sunday, April 10, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw in Manchester last season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 10 game between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Liverpool and Manchester City in the 10th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC.