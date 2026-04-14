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Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Halftime in the 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg! (0-0)

Liverpool and PSG square off in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Anfield, and we are heading to halftime.. Follow our liveblog coverage in Bolavip US.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool passes the ball while under pressure from Desire Doue of PSG.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool passes the ball while under pressure from Desire Doue of PSG.

The opening whistle blew at Anfield as Liverpool and PSG kick off the second leg of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash and now we are in the halftime. With both sides fielding full-strength starting XIs, the European heavyweights are locked in a battle for a coveted spot in the tournament semifinals.

Both managers have near-full-strength squads at their disposal for this winner-take-all second leg. The matchup presents a stark contrast in momentum: Liverpool enter the fray looking for a spark amid a frustrating Premier League campaign, while a clinical PSG side remain on a tear, eyeing a domestic and continental treble.

Stay tuned for live updates, tactical analysis, and every key highlight from the opening whistle in our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

45 + 4' - Halftime in Anfield! (0-0)

Liverpool and PSG tie in the end of the first half.

45 + 3' - PSG and Liverpool seem comfortable with the tie (0-0)

Despite the Reds have to win the game, Liverpool and PSG seemed comfortable with the tie in the first half.

45 + 1' - MacAllister sees the first yellow card of the game (0-0)

With a strong foul, MacAllister saw the first yellow of the game so far.

45' - Additional time (0-0)

Four minutes in this first half.

43' - KONATE SAVES LIVERPOOL (0-0)

A great pass from Vitinha found Hakimi who wanted to play with Dembele, but Konate intercepted the shot.

42' - With less, PSG's side create danger (0-0)

Vitinha, Dembele and Joao Neves have created a great combination, in order to create danger in Liverpool's area, but the goal is still absent.

40' - Salah is creating danger (0-0)

Coming from the bench, Salah has created chances for Liverpool and PSG already identified him.

38' - Lucas Hernandez warms up (0-0)

Nuno Mendes left the field with an injury and French player Lucas Hernandez enters to play for PSG.

36' - PSG decide to attack (0-0)

After they got the ball again, PSG decided to attack with Doue in the left side of the field, but not creating danger in Liverpool's area.

34' - PSG keep the ball possession through fouls (0-0)

The French side have taken the ball after the last saved on their area with fouls in the middle of the field.

32' - MARQUINHOS SAVES PSG (0-0)

A great ball from Salah found his teammates in the penalty area, and after Safonov saved the first shot, Marquinhos from the field saved Van Djik's shot.

30' - Mohamed Salah enters the field (0-0)

After the surprising decision from Arne Slot to place him on the bench, Salah enters due to the injury of Hugo Ekitike.

28' - Ekitike is laying down on the field (0-0)

It seems like the French international could be injured and Mohamed Salah is warming up.

26' - PSG have created danger in Liverpool's area (0-0)

A couple of passes ending in Liverpool's area, have created danger from PSG in the first half of the game.

24' - Gravenberch is the best player for Liverpool (0-0)

With a couple of recoveries in the middle of the field, Gravenberch has created chances for Liverpool, but still not scoring a goal.

22' - ISAK ALMOST SCORE (0-0)

A great recovery from Liverpool with Gravenberch, Isak had the chance to score, but he was offside.

21' - PSG have the ball possession (0-0)

With 61%, PSG have the ball possession so far, while Liverpool have recorded just 39%.

19' - Kvaratskhelia has been controlled by Liverpool's defense (0-0)

The intensity of the game is high, and Kvaratskhelia is one of the players that create danger in Liverpool's area, but the defense has controlled him so far.

17' - DEMBELE MISSES A CLEAR CHANCE (0-0)

Liverpool attack, but they are not clear. However, PSG, everytime they used Dembele, creates danger and the Ballon D'Or player had a chance that couldn't finish properly.

15' - Liverpool try, but don't create clear chances (0-0)

Kerkez and Frimpong tried sending balls to PSG's area, but the defense is playing outstandingly.

12' - Liverpool are controlled by PSG (0-0)

Despite Ekitike's efforts and Mamardashvili saves, PSG continue their dominance in the first half of the game.

10' - PSG almost score (0-0)

With a great shot from Nuno Mendes who saw Liverpool's GK outside of the area, PSG almost scored the first goal of the game.

8' - PSG control the ball (0-0)

After a few approaches from Liverpool's strikers, PSG take control the ball again.

6' - Liverpool start to press on PSG's area (0-0)

In the second corner of the game, the first one for Liverpool, Gravenberch delivered a headed that Safonov controlled without trouble.

4' - PSG shot first to Mamardashvili's goal (0-0)

In a great play from PSG's Kvaratskhelia, he shot the ball right to Mamardashvili hands.

2' - PSG have the first approach to Liverpool's area (0-0)

With a great ball taken from Liverpool's Kerkez, Zaire Emery found Dembele, who shot the ball, but everything finished in a recovery from Liverpool.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle and the match started!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Why is Mohamed Salah not playing for Liverpool vs PSG today?

Mohamed Salah is not playing for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain today in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal due to a technical decision.

Teams warming up

Both squads have taken to the pitch at Anfield for warmups, as the atmosphere builds ahead of this afternoon's high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Liverpool's scenarios vs PSG today

There are several paths forward for Liverpool today as they host PSG in the second leg of a high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal clash at Anfield. While the Reds' primary objective is a clear-cut victory to advance, any loss to the Parisians would result in an immediate exit from the tournament.

Why is Alisson not playing today for Liverpool vs PSG?

Alisson Becker is not playing for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain today in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal because he is sidelined with a significant injury.

PSG lineup

PSG starting XI: Matvey Safonov (G); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (C), William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool lineup

Liverpool's starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili (G); Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk (C), Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak.

Today's referees

The match will be overseen by an all-Italian crew as Liverpool attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Match officials:

  • Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

  • Assistant Referee 1: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)

  • Assistant Referee 2: Alberto Tegoni (ITA)

  • Fourth Official: Matteo Marchetti (ITA)

  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Marco Di Bello (ITA)

  • Assistant VAR (AVAR): Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Liverpool vs PSG will get underway at Anfield Road at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount + will be the one of options to watch Liverpool vs PSG in the USA. And the other one is ViX.

Liverpool and PSG clash at Anfield Road

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 UEFA Champions League second leg matchup. Liverpool host PSG at Anfield Road, looking for a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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