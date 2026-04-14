Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Halftime in the 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg! (0-0)

The opening whistle blew at Anfield as Liverpool and PSG kick off the second leg of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash and now we are in the halftime. With both sides fielding full-strength starting XIs, the European heavyweights are locked in a battle for a coveted spot in the tournament semifinals.
Both managers have near-full-strength squads at their disposal for this winner-take-all second leg. The matchup presents a stark contrast in momentum: Liverpool enter the fray looking for a spark amid a frustrating Premier League campaign, while a clinical PSG side remain on a tear, eyeing a domestic and continental treble.
Stay tuned for live updates, tactical analysis, and every key highlight from the opening whistle in our comprehensive live-blog coverage.
Advertisement
45 + 4' - Halftime in Anfield! (0-0)
Liverpool and PSG tie in the end of the first half.
45 + 3' - PSG and Liverpool seem comfortable with the tie (0-0)
Despite the Reds have to win the game, Liverpool and PSG seemed comfortable with the tie in the first half.
45 + 1' - MacAllister sees the first yellow card of the game (0-0)
With a strong foul, MacAllister saw the first yellow of the game so far.
45' - Additional time (0-0)
Four minutes in this first half.
43' - KONATE SAVES LIVERPOOL (0-0)
A great pass from Vitinha found Hakimi who wanted to play with Dembele, but Konate intercepted the shot.
Advertisement
42' - With less, PSG's side create danger (0-0)
Vitinha, Dembele and Joao Neves have created a great combination, in order to create danger in Liverpool's area, but the goal is still absent.
40' - Salah is creating danger (0-0)
Coming from the bench, Salah has created chances for Liverpool and PSG already identified him.
38' - Lucas Hernandez warms up (0-0)
Nuno Mendes left the field with an injury and French player Lucas Hernandez enters to play for PSG.
36' - PSG decide to attack (0-0)
After they got the ball again, PSG decided to attack with Doue in the left side of the field, but not creating danger in Liverpool's area.
34' - PSG keep the ball possession through fouls (0-0)
The French side have taken the ball after the last saved on their area with fouls in the middle of the field.
Advertisement
32' - MARQUINHOS SAVES PSG (0-0)
A great ball from Salah found his teammates in the penalty area, and after Safonov saved the first shot, Marquinhos from the field saved Van Djik's shot.
30' - Mohamed Salah enters the field (0-0)
After the surprising decision from Arne Slot to place him on the bench, Salah enters due to the injury of Hugo Ekitike.
28' - Ekitike is laying down on the field (0-0)
It seems like the French international could be injured and Mohamed Salah is warming up.
26' - PSG have created danger in Liverpool's area (0-0)
A couple of passes ending in Liverpool's area, have created danger from PSG in the first half of the game.
24' - Gravenberch is the best player for Liverpool (0-0)
With a couple of recoveries in the middle of the field, Gravenberch has created chances for Liverpool, but still not scoring a goal.
Advertisement
22' - ISAK ALMOST SCORE (0-0)
A great recovery from Liverpool with Gravenberch, Isak had the chance to score, but he was offside.
21' - PSG have the ball possession (0-0)
With 61%, PSG have the ball possession so far, while Liverpool have recorded just 39%.
19' - Kvaratskhelia has been controlled by Liverpool's defense (0-0)
The intensity of the game is high, and Kvaratskhelia is one of the players that create danger in Liverpool's area, but the defense has controlled him so far.
17' - DEMBELE MISSES A CLEAR CHANCE (0-0)
Liverpool attack, but they are not clear. However, PSG, everytime they used Dembele, creates danger and the Ballon D'Or player had a chance that couldn't finish properly.
15' - Liverpool try, but don't create clear chances (0-0)
Kerkez and Frimpong tried sending balls to PSG's area, but the defense is playing outstandingly.
Advertisement
12' - Liverpool are controlled by PSG (0-0)
Despite Ekitike's efforts and Mamardashvili saves, PSG continue their dominance in the first half of the game.
10' - PSG almost score (0-0)
With a great shot from Nuno Mendes who saw Liverpool's GK outside of the area, PSG almost scored the first goal of the game.
8' - PSG control the ball (0-0)
After a few approaches from Liverpool's strikers, PSG take control the ball again.
6' - Liverpool start to press on PSG's area (0-0)
In the second corner of the game, the first one for Liverpool, Gravenberch delivered a headed that Safonov controlled without trouble.
4' - PSG shot first to Mamardashvili's goal (0-0)
In a great play from PSG's Kvaratskhelia, he shot the ball right to Mamardashvili hands.
Advertisement
2' - PSG have the first approach to Liverpool's area (0-0)
With a great ball taken from Liverpool's Kerkez, Zaire Emery found Dembele, who shot the ball, but everything finished in a recovery from Liverpool.
0' - First half underway! (0-0)
Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle and the match started!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
Why is Mohamed Salah not playing for Liverpool vs PSG today?
Mohamed Salah is not playing for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain today in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinaldue to a technical decision.
Teams warming up
Both squads have taken to the pitch at Anfield for warmups, as the atmosphere builds ahead of this afternoon's high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal clash.
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.