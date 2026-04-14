Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Halftime in the 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg! (0-0)

The opening whistle blew at Anfield as Liverpool and PSG kick off the second leg of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash and now we are in the halftime. With both sides fielding full-strength starting XIs, the European heavyweights are locked in a battle for a coveted spot in the tournament semifinals.

Both managers have near-full-strength squads at their disposal for this winner-take-all second leg. The matchup presents a stark contrast in momentum: Liverpool enter the fray looking for a spark amid a frustrating Premier League campaign, while a clinical PSG side remain on a tear, eyeing a domestic and continental treble.

Stay tuned for live updates, tactical analysis, and every key highlight from the opening whistle in our comprehensive live-blog coverage.