Why is Mohamed Salah not starting today for Liverpool vs PSG in Champions Legaue QF leg 2?

Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s starting XI by manager Arne Slot. Although the Scousers must overturn a 2–0 deficit in the second leg of the quarterfinals, the “Egyptian King” won’t start as Liverpool take on PSG in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Though surprising, considering the fact that Liverpool need their best goal scorers, it’s not all too shocking to learn Slot isn’t starting Salah. The two have had their disputes all season long, and Salah has been left out of the team several times over the last campaign. Although he scored over the weekend in Premier League action, Salah hasn’t been playing his best football as of late, and the manager is trusting Alexander Isak—who makes his first start since December 9—instead.

If Liverpool are still in need of goals and help in attack, Salah could be subbed into the game. If the Reds need a hero in the second leg of the quarterfinals against PSG, they can always rely on “The Pharaoh”, who has come up clutch time and again at Anfield.

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Salah was a substitute in the first leg, too, but he wasn’t brought on despite Liverpool putting in an abysmal performance at the Parc des Princes. Many fans expected Slot to change things up after such a rough outing, but Salah was still not promoted to the starting XI.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Salah’s stats in 2025-26 season

This will be the last season Salah plays in Liverpool. Thus, as the Reds host the Parisians at Anfield, the Egyptian ace could make his last Champions League appearance for Liverpool. Despite that emotional factor, Slot is leaving Salah on the substitutes’ bench.

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So far this season, Salah has played 2,852 minutes through 36 appearances. Liverpool’s winger has recorded 11 goals and 9 assists, combining for 20 goal contributions. It’s the lowest total for Salah since his arrival in Merseyside back in 2017.

Good omen for Liverpool

Fans are still split on Slot’s decision to bench Salah. Those who are against it point to Salah’s clutch factor and the fact no one on the team has a bigger résumé than him. Those who back Slot’s decision say Salah’s performances have been disheartening recently.

However, if there’s a silver lining for Liverpool in leaving Salah on the bench, it’s the precedent of the most iconic Champions League comeback at home. When Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4–0 in the second leg of the 2018–19 UCL semifinal, Salah was out for the game due to a head injury. Perhaps benching him is the price to pay for the Reds to complete yet another memorable comeback under the lights at Anfield.

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If Liverpool are eliminated, though, the decision may come back to bite Slot, and it could very well be all she wrote for his time as manager of the six-time Champions League winners.