What happens if Liverpool win, tie or lose vs PSG today in leg 2 of 2026 UCL QF?

Liverpool, who arrive at Anfield under pressure but not without belief, must produce a strong response to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive against Paris Saint-Germain in this decisive quarterfinal clash.

Arne Slot‘s men return home after a frustrating first leg for Liverpool in Paris, where they struggled to create chances and were unable to impose their usual attacking rhythm. They will look to rediscover the intensity that has defined their nights.

PSG, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a controlled performance in the opening match, showing their ability to dominate possession and capitalize on key moments with a squad full of attacking talent.

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What happens if Liverpool beat PSG today?

If Liverpool FC beat Paris Saint-Germain by two goals, they force extra time; if they win by three or more, they advance to the semifinals of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, where they would face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool enter the second leg trailing 2-0 on aggregate after being outplayed in Paris, where PSG controlled possession and won comfortably. Because of that result, the margin is everything.

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A 2-0 win would level the tie and send it to extra time, while a bigger win (3-0, 4-1, etc.) would complete a comeback outright. There is no away goals rule anymore, so the only way through is to match or overturn the aggregate score.

What happens if Liverpool and PSG tie today?

If Liverpool and PSG draw, Arne Slot’s team will be eliminated and PSG will advance to the semifinals against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who play thei respective quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday.

A draw means PSG maintain their two-goal aggregate advantage from the first leg, which is enough to go through in a two-legged knockout tie.

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There are no additional tiebreakers in this scenario. If the aggregate score is not level after 90 minutes, the team ahead automatically advances—no extra time, no penalties.

What happens if Liverpool lose to PSG today?

If Liverpool lose, they are eliminated from the Champions League and PSG advance comfortably. A defeat would extend Luis Enrique team’s aggregate lead beyond the initial 2-0 cushion, leaving no path back into the tie.

The result would be decided immediately, without extra time or penalties. The first leg already highlighted the challenge Liverpool face. They failed to register a single shot on target and struggled to cope with PSG’s attacking quality.