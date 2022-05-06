Liverpool and Tottenham will clash off on Saturday at Anfield in the 36th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Tottenham will visit Liverpool at Anfield in the 36th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it online live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 29 games so far; Tottenham have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 19, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Storylines

Liverpool have been in a great form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times while drawing once (WDWWW). Meanwhile, Tottenham have been in decent form recently, as they have won three times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose once and draw once (WWLDW).

The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League with 82 points in 34 matches so far. On the other hand, the Spurs are placed three positions below them, in fifth place of the Premier League table with 61 points won in 34 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 13, 1909, when the game ended in a 1-0 Tottenham Victory in the 1909/1910 First Division season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Tottenham in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 36 game between Liverpool and Tottenham, to be played on Saturday at the Anfield in Liverpool, will be broadcast in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Liverpool. Caesars see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -230 odds to grab a win in Matchday 36. The away side Tottenham have a whopping +600 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +370 payout.

Caesars Liverpool -230 Tie +370 Tottenham +600

* Odds via Caesars