For Liverpool the possibilities never stop, only 1 point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, The Reds will want to continue to push for the title by trying to defeat Tottenham.

Liverpool is on a three game in a row winning streak, while Spurs are in fifth place after an incredibly poor season. Spurs continue with their string of injuries with Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga out. While Luis Diaz could return to the starting line up for Liverpool after an amazing performance against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Tottenham probable line ups:

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Liverpool vs Tottenham: 1st and 2nd half winners

Have a feeling you may not be able to predict who the outright winner may be but want to try your luck at predicting who wins in the first half for example? The first half winner odds breakdown as follows:

Liverpool -108

Draw +135

Tottenham +450

The second half breaks down as:

Liverpool -140

Draw +180

Tottenham +450

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Player props

Which of these great scoring targets could score in the second half?

Mohamed Salah +200

Sadio Mane +275

Harry Kane +300

Heung-min Son +300

Luis Diaz +300

