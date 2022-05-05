For Liverpool the possibilities never stop, only 1 point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, The Reds will want to continue to push for the title by trying to defeat Tottenham.
Liverpool is on a three game in a row winning streak, while Spurs are in fifth place after an incredibly poor season. Spurs continue with their string of injuries with Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga out. While Luis Diaz could return to the starting line up for Liverpool after an amazing performance against Villarreal in the Champions League.
Liverpool and Tottenham probable line ups:
Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:
Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 1st and 2nd half winners
Have a feeling you may not be able to predict who the outright winner may be but want to try your luck at predicting who wins in the first half for example? The first half winner odds breakdown as follows:
- Liverpool -108
- Draw +135
- Tottenham +450
The second half breaks down as:
- Liverpool -140
- Draw +180
- Tottenham +450
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Player props
Which of these great scoring targets could score in the second half?
- Mohamed Salah +200
- Sadio Mane +275
- Harry Kane +300
- Heung-min Son +300
- Luis Diaz +300
