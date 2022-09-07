Ludogorets will welcome Roma on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group C. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Meanwhile, DAZN is the place to go in Canada to see this game.
This will be their first overall meeting. Ludogorets of Bulgaria and AS Roma of Italy have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Ludogorets vs Roma: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
France: 6:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Ludogorets vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport en direct
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sudan: SuperSport Laliga ROA, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), VIX+, Paramount+