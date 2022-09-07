Ludogorets and Roma will clash off on Thursday at Huvepharma Arena in the opening matchday of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Ludogorets will welcome Roma on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group C. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Meanwhile, DAZN is the place to go in Canada to see this game.

This will be their first overall meeting. Ludogorets of Bulgaria and AS Roma of Italy have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

